Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Stock Holdings Lifted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,928,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 1.45% of Leggett & Platt worth $86,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 33,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 17,224 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 187,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after buying an additional 24,888 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 93,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after buying an additional 11,172 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 115,892.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 16,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of LEG opened at $41.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.70 and its 200-day moving average is $45.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $37.05 and a 12-month high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.