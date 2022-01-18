First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,955,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,229,000 after buying an additional 339,992 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 929,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,489,000 after buying an additional 326,070 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,516,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,902,000 after buying an additional 272,953 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,311,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,327,000 after buying an additional 253,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 178.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 331,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,155,000 after buying an additional 212,333 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $48.71 on Tuesday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $56.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.281 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

