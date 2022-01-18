Zacks: Brokerages Expect Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Enfusion’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enfusion will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Enfusion.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ENFN shares. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Enfusion from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Enfusion from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enfusion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

Shares of NYSE ENFN opened at $16.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.59. Enfusion has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $23.21.

In related news, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen sold 647,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total value of $10,294,527.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy Luo acquired 1,261,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $21,447,098.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Enfusion

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

