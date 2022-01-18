Zacks: Brokerages Expect SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) to report $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SunOpta’s earnings. SunOpta reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that SunOpta will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.14 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SunOpta.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.76 million. SunOpta had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STKL shares. cut their price target on SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKL opened at $5.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.56. SunOpta has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $17.07. The firm has a market cap of $638.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 209,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 20,740 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SunOpta by 116.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 136,386 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the second quarter valued at $148,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in SunOpta by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

