CX Institutional Has $2.06 Million Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 11,297.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,544 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 153.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at $61,000.

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $108.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.39. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

