CX Institutional Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 1.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 14.3% during the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Allstate by 117,603.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 36,457 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Allstate by 12.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 39.3% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

ALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allstate from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Allstate stock opened at $124.08 on Tuesday. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $102.55 and a one year high of $140.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 29.94%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.