Vantage Consulting Group Inc Has $210,000 Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.2% in the third quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 44,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.6% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $31,850.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $96.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.39. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $98.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.67%.

MKC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.75.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

