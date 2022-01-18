Vantage Consulting Group Inc Has $226,000 Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,913 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,265,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,583,000 after purchasing an additional 417,353 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $697,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,270,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 278,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 23,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PBCT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.11.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock opened at $21.42 on Tuesday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $21.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.30 and its 200-day moving average is $17.29.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $470.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

People’s United Financial Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

