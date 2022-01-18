Vantage Consulting Group Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc reduced its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,588 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Lennar were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 30,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 61,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Lennar by 4.9% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 53,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Lennar by 5.2% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 98,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

LEN opened at $108.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $74.70 and a 52-week high of $117.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 7.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.75.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

