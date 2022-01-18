Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Wacker Chemie (WCH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Wacker Chemie (ETR: WCH) recently:

1/17/2022 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €165.00 ($187.50) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

1/14/2022 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €179.00 ($203.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/13/2022 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €190.00 ($215.91) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

1/13/2022 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €164.00 ($186.36) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/29/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €160.00 ($181.82) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

12/23/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €179.00 ($203.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/21/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €160.00 ($181.82) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

12/17/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €179.00 ($203.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/17/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €190.00 ($215.91) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

12/8/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €190.00 ($215.91) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

12/7/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €164.00 ($186.36) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/22/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €176.00 ($200.00) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

Shares of ETR:WCH opened at €151.20 ($171.82) on Tuesday. Wacker Chemie AG has a 52 week low of €102.60 ($116.59) and a 52 week high of €174.75 ($198.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion and a PE ratio of 12.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €147.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of €144.21.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

