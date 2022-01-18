Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 4,446,306 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 174.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,989,824 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,446,306 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.33% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $518,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $87.20 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $92.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.86.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

