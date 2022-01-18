Synergy Asset Management LLC Makes New $219,000 Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 23,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period.

VNQ opened at $109.47 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $83.18 and a 1 year high of $116.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.02.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

