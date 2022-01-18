Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 555,170 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,028,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 555,170 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $692,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 36,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock opened at $112.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.95 and a 200 day moving average of $114.96. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.14 and a 52 week high of $117.67.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

