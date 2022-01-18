Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stake Trimmed by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC lowered its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.43.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $136.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.17. The company has a market cap of $165.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.88. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 13,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $1,583,812.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $3,469,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 511,047 shares of company stock worth $74,643,874. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

