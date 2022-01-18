AGF Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

AGF Investments Inc. cut its holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CONE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,255,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,258,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,882 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,792 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,958,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 371.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 736,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,698,000 after purchasing an additional 580,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,613,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,921,000 after purchasing an additional 556,532 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CONE shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $90.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $90.50 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $90.50 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.11.

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $89.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 217.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.64 and a 52 week high of $90.35.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is 507.33%.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

