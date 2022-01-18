Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) to post earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Skechers U.S.A. posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Skechers U.S.A..

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SKX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Rowe upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Argus lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. OTR Global lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1,118.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,669,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,434,000 after acquiring an additional 272,730 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 3rd quarter worth $421,000. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $43.63 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $55.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.01.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skechers U.S.A. (SKX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.