Analysts Set ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) Target Price at GBX 249

ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 249 ($3.40).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CTEC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 213 ($2.91) to GBX 195 ($2.66) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 275 ($3.75) to GBX 290 ($3.96) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.21) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

CTEC opened at GBX 175.40 ($2.39) on Friday. ConvaTec Group has a one year low of GBX 173.80 ($2.37) and a one year high of GBX 265 ($3.62). The stock has a market cap of £3.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 195.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 216.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.87, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.48.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

