Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SMFR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sema4 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

SMFR opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.55. Sema4 has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a current ratio of 7.55.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $43.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Sema4 will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Isaac Ro sold 12,115 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $80,322.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric Schadt sold 33,332 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $251,323.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,553 shares of company stock valued at $895,784.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Sema4 in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,814,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Sema4 in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,559,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,283,000.

