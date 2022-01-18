Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 17.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 589,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 120,875 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $74,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Pegasystems by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 379,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,784,000 after acquiring an additional 81,699 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in Pegasystems by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 16,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Pegasystems by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in Pegasystems by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 2,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Pegasystems by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEGA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Pegasystems from $163.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.44.

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $99.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.85. Pegasystems Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.47 and a twelve month high of $148.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -343.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $256.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.38%.

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael R. Pyle sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.66, for a total value of $118,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,931 shares of company stock worth $333,975 over the last quarter. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

