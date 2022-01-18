Eagle Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,909 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Workday worth $81,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Workday by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Workday from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, raised Workday to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.14.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.31, for a total transaction of $435,723.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 280,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.15, for a total value of $75,009,575.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 714,392 shares of company stock valued at $186,501,931 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY opened at $254.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.58 billion, a PE ratio of 2,825.98, a PEG ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.60 and a 1 year high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

