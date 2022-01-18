IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 346 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Seeyond raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 904.2% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 16,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 15,190 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 9,675.9% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 117,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,724,000 after acquiring an additional 116,208 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 23,729.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 147,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,236,000 after acquiring an additional 147,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 849.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 209,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,518,000 after acquiring an additional 187,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $74.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.18. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.58 and a 52 week high of $101.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 124.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.81.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $336,491.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $803,167.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $1,146,606. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

