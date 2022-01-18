Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Short Interest Update

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, an increase of 42.7% from the December 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 427,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.28.

In other news, Director James H. Browning purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.56 per share, with a total value of $59,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 16,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,402.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 31,697 shares of company stock worth $1,924,577. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4,210.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $66.86 on Tuesday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $54.27 and a 52 week high of $93.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.83.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

