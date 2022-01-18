TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS) Short Interest Down 31.4% in December

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the December 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 189,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 359,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 55,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 10,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 283,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 24,887 shares during the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TZPS stock opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74. TZP Strategies Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.25.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

