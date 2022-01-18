Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Short Interest Up 32.4% in December

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 834,500 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the December 15th total of 630,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 330,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.66, a current ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.74. Treace Medical Concepts has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $37.17.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.06 million. On average, analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 11,171 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $281,285.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John T. Treace sold 58,089 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $1,204,765.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 563,556 shares of company stock worth $10,550,606.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMCI. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 58.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 2.7% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 19,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 68.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TMCI shares. Morgan Stanley raised Treace Medical Concepts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Treace Medical Concepts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

