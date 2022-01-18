BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Morgan Stanley

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.86% from the company’s previous close.

BJ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.84.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

NYSE:BJ opened at $60.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $37.15 and a twelve month high of $74.09. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.52.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 97.54% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $40,071.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $792,939.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,694 shares of company stock worth $1,451,569. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.