Parsec Financial Management Inc. Takes Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 269.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 583,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,131,000 after buying an additional 425,621 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 934.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,899,000 after purchasing an additional 316,299 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth $41,059,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 40.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 807,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,980,000 after purchasing an additional 231,650 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3,500.3% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,968,000 after purchasing an additional 208,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WSM shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.35.

WSM opened at $147.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.69 and its 200 day moving average is $176.10. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.07 and a fifty-two week high of $223.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $3,978,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,828,400 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.