Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $3.96 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 56.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,384 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCSH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $80.70 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $80.70 and a 12-month high of $83.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.282 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

