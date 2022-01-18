William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 1,339,573 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 49,339.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,342,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,339,573 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 2.58% of CBIZ worth $43,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBZ. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 98,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 27,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 150,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,926,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:CBZ opened at $40.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 0.73. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.79 and a 12 month high of $41.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $282.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.24 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBIZ Profile

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

