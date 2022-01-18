Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Has $42,000 Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRN)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRN) by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DRN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares by 439.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 24,453 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at about $473,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at about $376,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at about $59,000.

NYSEARCA DRN opened at $25.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.25. Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $31.01.

