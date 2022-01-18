Oxbow Advisors LLC Buys 570 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Argus raised their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $175.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.33. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $175.94. The company has a market capitalization of $242.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

