Essex Financial Services Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 51.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of IUSG opened at $109.72 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $84.53 and a 52-week high of $117.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.91.

