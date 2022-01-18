Essex Financial Services Inc. Raises Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,631 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 360.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 64.2% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 513.5% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Truist initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.96.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $145.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $152.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.94. The firm has a market cap of $402.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 409,231 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $57,038,616.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,440,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,133,014,546. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

