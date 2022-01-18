Insider Buying: AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT) insider Graham Kitchen acquired 10,000 shares of AVI Global Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.87) per share, for a total transaction of £21,000 ($28,653.30).

Shares of AVI Global Trust stock opened at GBX 208.45 ($2.84) on Tuesday. AVI Global Trust plc has a one year low of GBX 208.45 ($2.84) and a one year high of GBX 1,118 ($15.25). The company has a market cap of £211.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,056.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,012.45.

Get AVI Global Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) per share. This is an increase from AVI Global Trust’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.96%. AVI Global Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.04%.

AVI Global Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for AVI Global Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVI Global Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.