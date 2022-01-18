Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 105.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 81.2% in the second quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 37,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 78,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the period. Seven Post Investment Office LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,197,000.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $301.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $315.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.00. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $239.41 and a 12 month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

