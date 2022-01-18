Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 350.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,878 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,352 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.7% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the third quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL opened at $173.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.60. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.74.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

