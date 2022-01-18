Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 90 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 223.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,445,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $815,908,000 after buying an additional 3,759,927 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $428,284,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 754.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,999,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,746 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,055,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $973,870,000 after acquiring an additional 928,419 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at about $128,656,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $127.38 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.60 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.68%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $185.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.43.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

