Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 1,481 Shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PBD. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 71.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 40.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 20.8% in the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PBD opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.09. Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $41.00.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.