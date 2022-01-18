California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 13,705 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,252,549 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,705 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.77% of Akamai Technologies worth $131,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 75,284.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,600 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 30,356 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,702 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,736 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 164,629 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $19,196,000 after acquiring an additional 35,585 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $319,209.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $624,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,894,557. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.83.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $112.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.29. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.54. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $124.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $860.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.50 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

