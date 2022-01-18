William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $41.58 Million Stake in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 49,347.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,476,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,473,022 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.24% of Compass Diversified worth $41,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CODI. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 709.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSE CODI opened at $27.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.85. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.82. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $20.35 and a 12 month high of $33.31.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $488.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.11 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.19%.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

