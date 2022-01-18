Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) Downgraded to Sector Perform Under Weight at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) from an outperfrom under weight rating to a sector perform under weight rating in a research note released on Sunday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($2.02). The business had revenue of C$49.69 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.