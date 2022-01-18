International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) PT Set at GBX 220 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) has been assigned a GBX 220 ($3.00) price objective by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 220 ($3.00) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America set a GBX 180 ($2.46) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.73) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 195 ($2.66) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 209.09 ($2.85).

Shares of LON:IAG opened at GBX 163.66 ($2.23) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of GBX 106.15 ($1.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 222.10 ($3.03). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 148.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 161.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

