US Bancorp DE Acquires 298,633 Shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) by 9.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,488,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,633 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF were worth $97,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 3,554.0% in the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOL opened at $26.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.53. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a 1-year low of $26.26 and a 1-year high of $28.95.

