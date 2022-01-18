William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 180,218 Shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its position in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,479,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 180,218 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 8.95% of Luxfer worth $48,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Luxfer by 4.2% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,289,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,952,000 after buying an additional 91,311 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Luxfer by 4.1% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,901,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,310,000 after purchasing an additional 74,814 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Luxfer by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,694,000 after buying an additional 41,046 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Luxfer by 2.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 661,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,725,000 after buying an additional 14,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Luxfer by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In other Luxfer news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.79 per share, for a total transaction of $98,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LXFR stock opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.82 and a 200 day moving average of $20.37. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $23.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.60 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

Luxfer Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

