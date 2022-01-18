AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 227.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,856 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 13.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 71,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 38.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,882,000 after acquiring an additional 780,105 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 200.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 642,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,170,000 after acquiring an additional 428,973 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 21.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 788,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,343,000 after acquiring an additional 139,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 51.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 20,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

In other National Instruments news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $229,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Paul Fettweis sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $98,658.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,007 shares of company stock valued at $727,468 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NATI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $41.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.70. National Instruments Co. has a 12 month low of $38.10 and a 12 month high of $47.08.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.94 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 270.01%.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

