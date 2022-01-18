Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.21 Billion

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $460.44 or 0.01107311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and $752.21 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00059322 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00070091 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,127.25 or 0.07520689 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,487.84 or 0.99773610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00066940 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00007597 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 4,801,008 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

