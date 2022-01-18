Datamine Market Capitalization Tops $295,707.49 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 18th. One Datamine coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0906 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine has a market capitalization of $295,707.49 and approximately $7,177.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Datamine has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.15 or 0.00375534 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000145 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007951 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001126 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.61 or 0.00989868 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Datamine Profile

Datamine is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,262,349 coins. Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DAMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.