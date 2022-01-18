Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $6.01 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northrop Grumman in a report issued on Sunday, January 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $6.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.11. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s Q1 2022 earnings at $5.97 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $6.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $25.12 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $6.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $28.04 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NOC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.75.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $403.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $373.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $369.42. Northrop Grumman has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $408.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

