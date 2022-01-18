AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 22,615 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,807 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 22,615 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LPX. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on LPX shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

In other news, CEO William Bradley Southern bought 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.24 per share, for a total transaction of $359,734.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $75.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.86 and a 200-day moving average of $64.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $37.24 and a 12 month high of $79.77.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 101.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 5.10%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

