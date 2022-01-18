Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stock Holdings Boosted by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,128,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,300,123,000 after acquiring an additional 187,080 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,463,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,685,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,678 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,835,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,671,819,000 after acquiring an additional 743,082 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,931,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,420,000 after purchasing an additional 472,593 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 54.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,791,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $87.38 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $76.64 and a twelve month high of $92.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.62.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.06%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ES. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.29.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

