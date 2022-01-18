NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,291 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sfmg LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,873 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,924 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.01.

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $76.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $88.80.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.56%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

